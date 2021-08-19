Ribfest Penticton 2021

Date: Friday, September 17 - Sunday, September 19, 2021

Cost: Various prices

Location: Skaha Lake, Penticton, BC

Penticton Ribfest is Back! Join us in 2021 for 3 days of fantastic family fun. Champion barbecue teams from across Canada will compete for best ribs! You’ll also find music on our main stage, entertainment and activities for children and youth, as well as a beverage garden and loads of vendors.

Proceeds raised fund ongoing community projects in Penticton.