Ribfest Penticton 2022

Date: Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 3, 2022

Location: Skaha Lake Park

Join us in 2022 for 3 days of fantastic family fun. Champion barbecue teams from across Canada will compete for best ribs! You’ll also find music on our main stage, entertainment and activities for children and youth, as well as a beverage garden and loads of vendors.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, this event draws over 35,000 people for a weekend of good times, good music and great food. Proceeds raised fund ongoing community projects for the citizens of Penticton.