Robert Burns Night
Date: Saturday, January 27
Join us at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for an evening of poetry, music, dancing, and cheer!
Doors open at 4:15 pm
Pre-dinner Entertainment starts at 4:45 pm
Dinner starts around 5:30 pm
After-dinner Entertainment starts at 7:00 pm
Admission: Adults (12+) $75 / Children (4-11) $35 / Table of Ten $695.
Children younger than 4 years old have free admission.
Dinner Menu: Traditional roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available)
- Haggis
- Mixed green salad with two dressings
- Seasonal roasted vegetables
- Mashed potatoes
- Mashed turnips
- Baron of beef with horseradish on the side
- Whiskey sauce
- Assorted dessert squares
- Coffee and tea
Entertainment: Vale United Pipe Band, Emily McDonald School of Highland Dance, Castilla Irish Dancers, Naramata Scottish Country Dancers
Silent auction, door prizes, and 50/50 draws throughout the evening.
Accommodation: Special pricing available at the Lakeshore Resort when identifying Burns Night Dinner attendee.