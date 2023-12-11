Robert Burns Night

Date: Saturday, January 27

Join us at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for an evening of poetry, music, dancing, and cheer!



Doors open at 4:15 pm

Pre-dinner Entertainment starts at 4:45 pm

Dinner starts around 5:30 pm

After-dinner Entertainment starts at 7:00 pm

Admission: Adults (12+) $75 / Children (4-11) $35 / Table of Ten $695.

Children younger than 4 years old have free admission.



Dinner Menu: Traditional roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available)

- Haggis

- Mixed green salad with two dressings

- Seasonal roasted vegetables

- Mashed potatoes

- Mashed turnips

- Baron of beef with horseradish on the side

- Whiskey sauce

- Assorted dessert squares

- Coffee and tea

Entertainment: Vale United Pipe Band, Emily McDonald School of Highland Dance, Castilla Irish Dancers, Naramata Scottish Country Dancers

Silent auction, door prizes, and 50/50 draws throughout the evening.

Accommodation: Special pricing available at the Lakeshore Resort when identifying Burns Night Dinner attendee.

Tickets are available online here or call 250-896-8888.