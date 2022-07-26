Roots & Fruits Expo
Roots & Fruits Expo
Date: Friday, Augst 19-Saturday, August 20, 2022
Oliver’s Annual Roots And Fruits Expo is fun for all ages!
The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic. The Picnic features a rocking party atmosphere hyped by two headliner bands. On top of great music, come for the food: once again, they’ll have top local chefs transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art for your dining enjoyment.
Saturday, the excitement gets rolling at 10:30 am with the annual Roots & Fruits Parade. After the parade, come right on down to the Oliver Community Park for the Roots and Fruits Expo. This year’s line-up is HUGE, including non-stop music and entertainment on two stages, art demonstrations, The Roots and Fruits Exhibit Hall, tons of kids’ activities, and vendors right through til 10:00pm.
Just some of the things to enjoy include: more than two dozen musicians and performers, art exhibitions and demonstrations, petting zoo, farmers’ market, pony rides, activity stations, zucchini car construction and racing, piles of kids’ activities, and so much more. Check out the weekend’s whole entertainment and activity line-up here.