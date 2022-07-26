Roots & Fruits Expo

Date: Friday, Augst 19-Saturday, August 20, 2022

Oliver’s Annual Roots And Fruits Expo is fun for all ages!

The fun starts Friday evening with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic . The Picnic features a rocking party atmosphere hyped by two headliner bands. On top of great music, come for the food: once again, they’ll have top local chefs transforming humble hotdogs into works of culinary art for your dining enjoyment.