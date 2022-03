Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Get your teams ready! BOUNCE 1240's Brock Jackson hosts Trivia Night at the Sonora Community Centre!

Team prizes include: 1st $600, 2nd $450, 3rd $300. Doors open at 6:30. Trivia starts at 7:00pm.There will be door prizes and more! Contact info can be found here. Proceeds will go to the Museum Multiprupose Room.