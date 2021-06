Date: Saturday,November 6, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 9C4

Headstones, Moist, Sloan and The Tea Party have announced their rescheduled tour stop at the Suuth Okanagan Events Centre. Join them now on November 6, 2021! Purchase tickets here.