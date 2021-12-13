SANTANA - Blessings and Miracles Tour

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: Doors: 7:00pm - Show: 8:00pm

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 9C4

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour. On the 15-date run, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.

The Blessings and Miracles tour begins on March 25, 2022 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA and will mainly tour through the U.S., with the exception of three dates in British Columbia, Canada in Victoria, Abbotsford and Penticton – Landing at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, at 10:00AM PST here.