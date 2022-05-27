Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Location: Leir House Cultural Centre

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is excited to welcome the community to Seniors’ Day at the Leir House Cultural Centre! This event on Saturday, June 11th is part of a larger celebration for BC Seniors Week with events taking place across our community from June 5th to the 11th with many community partners.

This year the PDCAC is partnering with our Leir House neighbours the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, the Penticton Potters’ Guild, and the PDCAC Artists in Residence (Debbie Tougas, Diana Skelhorne, George Traicheff, Cathie Peeren, Karla Avendano, and Lindsey Curtis). Joining in the fun will be artists from the current exhibition CanwaxWest and Carol Munro and Alice Strohmaier, of Artsy Aging with Alice.

No registration required for this free event. There will be giveaways throughout the day.

Seniors' Day at the Leir House Cultural Centre (220 Manor Park Avenue, Penticton)

June 11th 11:00 am to 4:30 pm

Inside the Leir House

11:00 am - 4:30 pm: Open Studio with the PDCAC Artists in Residence

11:00 am - 1:00 pm: Pottery Demo with the Penticton Potters’ Guild

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Performance by Trio of 5 from the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Encaustic Painting Demo with CanwaxWest

1:00 - 4:00 pm: Play with Clay at the Penticton Potters’ Guild

Grounds of the Leir House

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Knit in Public Day with the Yarn Yakkers, Tuesday Afternoon Fibre Artists (TAFA) and First Friday Felters

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Collaborative Painting with Alice