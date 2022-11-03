Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Make it a BIG Christmas this year by joining the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday, December 2nd at their fifth annual multi-business Christmas Party: Small Business, BIG Christmas. Leave the stress of planning and organizing to the convention centre team. Simply show up, mingle with other local businesses, and celebrate your team's accomplishments from this past year!

Small Business, BIG Christmas includes:

A delicious, all-you-can-eat holiday meal experience

Music by a local DJ

Show-Stopping prizes

Photo Booth

Schedule:

Cash Bar Reception: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner: 7:00 p.m.

Dance Floor: 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

