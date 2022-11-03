Small Business, BIG Christmas
Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Make it a BIG Christmas this year by joining the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday, December 2nd at their fifth annual multi-business Christmas Party: Small Business, BIG Christmas. Leave the stress of planning and organizing to the convention centre team. Simply show up, mingle with other local businesses, and celebrate your team's accomplishments from this past year!
Small Business, BIG Christmas includes:
A delicious, all-you-can-eat holiday meal experience
Music by a local DJ
Show-Stopping prizes
Photo Booth
Schedule:
Cash Bar Reception: 6:00 p.m.
Dinner: 7:00 p.m.
Dance Floor: 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.