SOAP Theatre: Knickers

Date: Friday, October 28-Saturday, November 5, 2022

When the paper mill in Elliston Falls closes, sending the small, rural town into an economic depression, a trio of determined, Wednesday-night weightwatchers and a newly appointed tourism officer must rally their community to save both jobs and spirits. Their plan of creating a custom underwear business becomes the foundation of the town’s survival in this comedy that celebrates determination, entrepreneurial spirit, and the willingness to bare it all.



A story of four women banding together to help their community in times of struggle, Knickers! is distinctively Canadian but has universal themes of economic hardships, hope and friendship. They are not extraordinary women in extraordinary situations, as much as they are ordinary women who face hardships head on to better the world in which they live.

Get your tickets here.