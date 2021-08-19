SOEC Job Fair

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021 & Thursday, August 26, 2021

Location: SOEC - Penticton, BC

The South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), managed by Spectra Venue Management, will be hosting two Job Fairs this August to fill upwards of 100+ part-time positions within multiple departments in the venue. Available positions range from servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, housekeeping, conversion, and more. No experience necessary.

The first job fair is a two-day event which continues on Thursday, August 19 and will focus on those interested in working in the Food and Beverage Department. The second job fair will be on Thursday, August 26 and will focus on those interested in working within the Operations Department.

Both job fairs will be open to the public between 1:00PM to 7:00PM PST and will be located in the SOEC’s restaurant, The Vault Bar and Grill, which can be accessed through Gate 1 of the venue at the top of the main staircase.