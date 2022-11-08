iHeartRadio
SOWINS Share the Spirit of Giving

Date: Now-Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Be part of the magic this holiday season. It's SOWINS largest annual fundraising campaign:

  • The Spirit of Giving – Donate today 
  • The Holiday Spirit by sponsoring a family in need to ensure their holiday is bright
  • Light up a Life by building a backpack for someone who does not have a home for the holidays

All money raised stays in the South Okanagan to support women, youth, and children in need.

For more information on the Share the Spirit of Giving Campaign, please contact Marni Adams, Fund Development Advisor at fundraising@sowins.com or 250-488-1268.

