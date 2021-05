Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: Fundraiser

The South Okanagan Women In Need Society needs your support more than ever. The pandemic increased the risk to women and children. Opportunities to escape abuse are more difficult, and referrals and the need for care have increased by 20 per cent in our community. On June 13th, join the virtual Walk to End Abuse. Sign up today.