Date: Saturday, June 5, 2022

Location: Rotary Park

Together we can provide them with the hope, strength, and belief they need to find safety, heal, and start new beginnings. Join us on June 5 at Rotary Park for another SOWINS Walk to End Abuse. Start time is 10:00am, with the walk at 11:00am.

YOUR donation will go directly to helping local women and families facing violence and abuse.

For more information, contact Marni Adams, Fund Development Advisor at fundraising@sowins.com or 250-488-1268.