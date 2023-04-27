SOWINS Walk to End Abuse

Date: Sunday, June 4

Join us on Sunday, June 4, 2023 as we walk together to raise awareness and much needed funds for women, youth, and children in our community that are experiencing or at risk of experiencing gender-based violence and abuse.

The day will start at 10:00 am at Rotary Park in Penticton where you can enjoy a hot coffee and muffin, or donut generously donated by Tim Horton’s.There will be some vendors and sponsors to visit and an opportunity to connect with the SOWINS team. Be sure to share “What’s your Why” for walking today and get a yummy cookie generously donated by Honey Toast.

Sign up today to start raising funds and change the life of women, youth, and children in need!