Spring GoByBike Week 

Date: Monday, May 31 - Sunday, June 6

Time: Anytime

GoByBike BC Society is celebrating Spring GoByBike from May 31 to June 6, 2021 and encourages British Columbians to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week. Whether it’s to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, to stretch your legs between Zoom meetings, to clear your mind.. no matter the reason, just ride your bike!



GoByBike BC Society wishes to stress that provincial health COVID-19 physical distancing rules remain in effect. Please continue to respect all health guidelines for physical distancing and cycle responsibly.