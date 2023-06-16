Steven Page @ Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Date: Saturday, July 15

Get ready for a magical sunset concert featuring the incomparable Steven Page, Canadian icon and former front man of the Barenaked Ladies!

On July 15th, 2023, grab your coziest blanket and join us at Tinhorn Creek Winery’s beautiful outdoor amphitheatre for an intimate summer evening of live music and exceptional wine. Kick off your shoes, relax and enjoy the ultimate picnic experience under the stars. Dancing is optional, but we dare you to resist!

Doors open at 6:00 pm, allowing time for you to unwind and explore before the concert begins. Our award-winning wines will be available for purchase by the glass, and food trucks and an on-site concession will offer a variety of tasty options to satisfy any appetite.

Please note that outside chairs are not permitted, so picnic blankets are recommended. On-site parking is available, and we are also providing FREE SHUTTLE transportation from select locations in Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls and Penticton for your convenience.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm.

Space is very limited; don’t miss your chance to experience this exclusive summer event!