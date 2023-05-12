Summerland Action Fest
Summerland Action Fest
Date: Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4
The 41st Annual Summerland Action Festival is almost here!
It's a 3 Day (Free) Family Event & Music Festival, featuring a celebration theme with a wide variety of musical artists, including top tribute acts like Barracuda – Heart & Led Zep Tribute, plus Ray Roper Project & Stonebolt, Space Cowboy (Steve Miller Band Tribute), Slamdogs, Bay Island All Stars, The Rockaholics, NFA, A.C.E., and more! Local band ‘The Jon BOS Band‘ will also be performing Saturday night!