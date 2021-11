Summerland's Bottleneck Drive: The Winter Series

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021-Saturday, December 11, 2021

Shop local and stop by participating tasting rooms this holiday season!

TIME: 3PM TO 8PM

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS

NOVEMBER 26-27

DECEMBER 3-4

DECEMBER 10-11

HOURS MAY VARY BY LOCATION.