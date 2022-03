Summerland Secondary School Presents: Monty Python's Spamalot

Date: Wednesday, April 20-Saturday, April 23 & Wednesday, April 27-Saturday, April 30, 2022

Summerland Secondary School Presents: Monty Python's Spamalot April 20th-23rd and 27th-30th at the Centre Stage Theatre! Tickets are on sale at the front desk at SSS. $15 minimum donation.