Date: Friday, September 1

Tee it Up for OSNS - an Elite Charity Golf Tournament - is taking place on Friday, September 1st at Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver!

Golfers and sponsors will come together for a fun-filled day in support of pediatric rehabilitation. The tournament includes pre-tee off activities, 18 holes of golf followed by a dinner reception with prizes and a live auction. The Child Development Centre brand is infused into every element of Tee it Up - team names like Wizard of Oz and the Flintstones, and 'developmental challenge holes' where golfers have treatment-type experiences. All proceeds from the tournament are vital to innovative programming for children and the purchase of treatment equipment.

Register a foursome at www.osns.org or email TeeItUp@osns.org for sponsorship opportunities.