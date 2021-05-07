Tee It Up for OSNS Charity Golf Tournament 

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021

Time: 1:30pm-7:30pm

Cost: $150

Join OSNS for their first annual golf tournment benefitting the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.This day will be filled with golf, good food and learning all for a good cause! Not only will you be playing on one of the best public courses in the country but you will be learning and experiencing why OSNS is a cause to support! *Shuttle services will become available if Covid-19 restrictions allow.