Tee It Up for OSNS Charity Golf Tournament 

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Location: Fairview Mountain Golf Club

It's the second annual Tee it Up golf tournment benefitting the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre. The tournament will once again be hosted by the amazing team at Fairview Mountain Golf Club. This day will be filled with golf, good food and learning, all for a good cause. You will have the opportunity to play at one of the best public courses in the country, while learning more about what the kids at OSNS experience everyday.