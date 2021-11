Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

The 42nd Annual Share a Smile Telethon will be broadcast live on Shaw Spotlight Channel 11 & Blue Curve 105 Sunday, November 28th from 4-7 pm. Hosted by Chad Mielke this event will feature live entertainment, special guest appearances and more. Check out 100+ fabulous items up for bid through the online auction. All proceeds go in support of the OSNS Child Development Centre.