Date: Thursday, January 7 - Saturday, January 30

Time: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Location: The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main St, Osoyoos, BC

The Art Gallery Osoyoos is situated in one of the most unique and beautiful towns in the Okanagan Valley and offers original art produced by artists and artisans. The Art Show features the works of 34 artists in our community who are actively engaged in art making but have not had an opportunity to become part of a show in an established community art gallery. This will ‘not’ be a traditional show but a special show with an intriguing mix of work. Please come out and support our community artists.