The Art Gallery Osoyoos - Quilts Etc

Osoyoos-and-District-Arts-Council

Date: Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Location: The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main St, Osoyoos, BC 

The Art Gallery Osoyoos is situated in one of the most unique and beautiful towns in the Okanagan Valley and offers original art produced by artists and artisans. Quilts Etc. will feature the Osoyoos Quilters Guild. During the show, a raffle will be held for the chance to win a beautiful quilt. 

