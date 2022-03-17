The Comic Strippers present: The Improvisors  

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Comic Strippers improv comedy troupe have been wowing audiences across the globe since 2011. Canadian Comedy Awards winners for 'BEST LIVE PRODUCTION'

★★★★★ “Extremely Funny!” - UK Fringe Review



In this dressed up new show THE IMPROVISERS, some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians take on your suggestions and create spontaneous comedy sketches right before your eyes. The show is a fun, variety filled, high energy comedy experience with performers who have been seen on CBC’s JUST FOR LAUGHS, CTV’s COMEDY INC, NBC’s LATE FRIDAY, CBC’s WINNIPEG COMEDY FESTIVAL, CTV’s COMEDY NOW, CBC’s HALIFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL and many more.



Roman Danylo has appeared on CTV’s Comedy Now, Comedy Inc. and Corner Gas. CBC’s Just For Laughs, The Debaters, Winnipeg & Halifax Comedy Festivals.



Chris Casillan is a longtime Vancouver, BC based actor, improviser, comedian and musician and two time Canadian Comedy Award winner.



Michael Teigen is a long time performer in the improv comedy scene and can also be seen in many films, TV shows and commercials, look him up! He's also a proud kidney donor.



Don’t miss this chance to see some of these award winning comedians! Recommended 18+