Date: Friday, January 20-Sunday. January 22, 2023

After spending over 30 years working and living in various ‘tourist towns' throughout British Columbia, local playwright Jim Dinwoodie has discovered that they all have one thing in common; the local coffee shop.

These places are often the heart and soul of a town and the gathering spot for some of the community's most interesting characters. Characters who names may change from town to town but are all basically the same people.Characters who have frequently solved all sorts of problems, ranging from World Peace to what's wrong with Silly Hall. Jim has brought all these people together for one night in the “Double D Diner”. So order a large Mocha, maybe a fresh baked muffin or scone, grab a corner table and see what happens when our beloved locals meet the New City Guy. Will he be accepted into their community or be run out of town?