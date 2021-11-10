East Osoyoos Christmas Market

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

The East Osoyoos Artisan Market group is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the second annual(ish) East Osoyoos Christmas Market (EOCM) at 5907 Main Street (Campo Marina), Osoyoos, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 12:00pm-6:00pm. The EOCM will celebrate local crafters, artisans and small businesses and everything they do to enrich our beautiful community!

The East Osoyoos Christmas Market will be reminiscent of the classic German Christmas Market, as a family-friendly, fully enclosed and licensed event with beer and wine service by North Basin Brewing and Nighthawk Vineyards. Local food vendors, artisan crafters and holiday-themed activities will be included. We will be using this occasion to collect donations for the Osoyoos Childcare Centre and will also feature Gingerbread Kits by The Lake Village Bakery with a portion of sales going to the South Okanagan Women In Needs Society (SOWINS).

Vendor applications are now open, please contact Meagan at theeastosoyoosartisanmarkets@gmail.com for a Vendor Application form.