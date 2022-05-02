The Spring GoByBike Week

Date: Monday, May 30-Sunday, June 5, 2022

Location: Penticton

GoByBike Week is back this spring in Penticton, with many ways to participate!!

To kick off the week, the Penticton Safety Village will be open for families to drop in and learn about bike safety. To ensure your bike is road ready, Freedom Cycle & The Bike Barn will be onsite with Fix-it Stations as well! Come meet Katie, the GoBy Bike coordinator and get registered to log your km’s and enter to win amazing prizes!

Celebration Stations are back, and there are 5 fantastic stations scheduled!



Monday May 30th 7:30 am – 9:00 am Pen High & KVR Middle School Celebration Station at the KVR Trial/Track field. Freedom Cycle will be the onsite Fix-it Station.



Tuesday May 31st 7:30 am – 9:00 am Booster Juice is returning as a Celebration Station sponsor at the Cherry Lane Location. The Bike Barn will be the onsite Fix-it Station.

Wednesday June 1st 7:30 am – 9:00 am Sprott Shaw College is sponsoring their first Celebration Station, at the Princess Margaret Main Entrance! The Bike Barn will be the onsite Fix-it Station.

Thursday June 2nd 7:30 am – 9:00 am Penticton E-Kruise is also sponsoring their first Celebration Station for downtown riders, at the Penticton Library Fairview Bike Lane! Look for the station next to the Bike Lane on the green space of the Library. Freedom Cycle will be the onsite Fix-it Station.

Friday June 3rd 7:30 am – 9:00 am We wrap up the celebration stations with a returning sponsor; Nature’s Fare! Join us at Nature’s Fare on Main street. The Bike Barn will be the onsite Fix-it Station.