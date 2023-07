Date: Thursday, November 16

Two of Canada’s favourite rock bands, The Tea Party and I Mother Earth unite for a cross-Canada tour. They’re going coast-to-coast this fall and will perform in Penticton at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.