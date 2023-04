Date: Staurday, July 15

Multi-GRAMMY Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, announce they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023 on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Get tickets here.