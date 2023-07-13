iHeartRadio
Township 7 Sip & Support Your Local SPCA

Township 7 Sip & Support Your Local SPCA

Date: Sunday, July 23

Join Township 7 in Naramata for a fun filled afternoon fundraising event in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA.

  • Entry is by $10 donation with all proceeds given directly to SPCA.
  • Enjoy award winning wines and food available by Gordo’s Dog House.
  • Opportunity to have a photo with your pet from 12pm – 3pm with professional photographer, Spencer Borgeson.
  • Pet vendors will be on site for items to purchase.
  • Prizes given throughout the day.
 

