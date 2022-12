Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Join us at the annual Toys for Tots to Teens which is back December 8 at Penticton Secondary.

Welcomed donations include toys, or gift cards for all ages, The goal is to collect at least 1,000 toys and $20,000 to make Christmas special for every Penticton child.

Donations can also be dropped off ahaed of time in labelled bins at Canadian Tire.