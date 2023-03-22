Date: Sunday, April 2

Join us for the 6th Annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo!

This not-to-be-missed FREE tourism event will give you a unique opportunity to meet with local tourism businesses and get you Thinking about the Remarkable Unique Experiences that keep visitors coming back to Penticton year after year. Discover new adventures and reacquaint yourself with all of the amazing activities, attractions, accommodations, restaurants, wineries, breweries, cideries, events and so much more happening in and around Penticton.

Expect:

– Exclusive Visit Penticton Merchandise

– Scavenger Hunt for Kids

– Chance to win PRIZES!

Learn more about the exhibitors at the TRUE Penticton Facebook event page.