TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo & Job Fair 2022 

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Location: Penticton Trade & Convention Centre: 273 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 7K9

Join us for the 5th Annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo & Job Fair 12p-4p at the OTCC!

This not-to-be-missed FREE tourism event will give you a unique opportunity to meet with local tourism businesses and get you Thinking about the Remarkable Unique Experiences that keep visitors coming back to Penticton year after year. Discover new adventures and reacquaint yourself with all of the amazing activities, attractions, accommodations, restaurants, wineries, breweries, cideries, events and so much more happening in and around Penticton.

Job Fair

Many businesses at this event are looking to hire their summer staff, so this is also a great opportunity to bring your resume and find the perfect summer job, volunteer opportunity, or a career in the tourism and hospitality industry!

At the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo:

– Places to Play

– Adventure Companies

– Local Events

– Places to Stay

– Local Artisan Retailers

– Wine, Beer, & Spirits Tastings

– Food Samples

– Scavenger Hunt for Kids

– Chance to win PRIZES!

Learn more about the exhibitors and those that are hiring on the TRUE event Facebook page.

This event is FREE to attend. Proof of vaccination may be required*. Masks are optional.

*The vaccine passport mandate is currently set to expire the day prior to the event, on April 8, 2022. They will be following all of BC’s public health orders.