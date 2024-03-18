United Way BC South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakast

Date: Thursday, April 11

Drive-Thru guests who donate will receive an amazing hot breakfast sandwich that includes an egg, cheese, and sausage patty with hashbrowns, courtesy of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, along with giveaways including hot coffee and delicious treats and a breakfast bag filled with goodies. If you’re lucky, you’ll also get one of the many prizes hidden in the bags!

A minimum of $20 for donation is suggested. Please, be generous!

PRE-ORDER BAGS!

You can pre-order a minimum of 10 bags and collect them at the location. Invite your friends, family, and coworkers to join you!