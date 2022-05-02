Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Location: Roatry Park

The annual Valleywide Business Expo presented by TD Canada Trust is back and will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4:30PM to 7:00PM at Rotary Park, Penticton BC in the heart of the South Okanagan.

Join us for this collaborative event as chambers from Armstrong, Greater Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Greater Westside Board of Trade, Summerland, Penticton, and the South Okanagan feature more than 50 Okanagan Valley businesses and nonprofits showcasing their products, services, and wares. Attendees can look forward to visiting a wide variety of businesses from the Okanagan all in one spot along with tastings from local wineries and breweries while enjoying the beautiful backdrop of Okanagan Lake.

This event is slated to be the largest business to business event in the Okanagan Valley.



Booth prices for businesses begin at $150 and sponsorships start at $500. Admission ticket $25 per person - advance online ticket purchase Eventbrite Ticket Link (includes 4 beverage tasting tickets and 1 food truck ticket). Your local Okanagan Valley Chambers and Board of Trade are a champion for small business, a catalyst for growth and a convener of leaders and influencers.