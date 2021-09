Dates: Various Dates

Cost: Various Prices

Location: Venables Theatre Oliver, BC

A phenomenal performing arts centre in the heart of the South Okanagan, Venables Theatre is a mid-sized community theatre.

Fall 2021 Shows include:

The Myrtle Sisters - September 19

Wen Wei Dance - Ying Yun - September 30

Tower of Song - October 22

Kristi Nuemann - October 23

Great White North - October 30

Aidan & Mandy - November 13