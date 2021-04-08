Wall Quilt Fundraiser for Desert Valley Hospice Society

Date: Tuesday, April 6 - Sunday, May 30, 2021

Desert Valley Hospice Society is hosting a Wall Quilt Raffle fundraiser to support the programs and services they offer to the community.

​The draw and announcement will be on the Brock Jackson Show on EZ Rock Osoyoos at 9am on May 31st. The winner will be notified by phone and by email.​



"Into The Light" wall quilt was designed, created, and donated to Desert Valley Hospice Society by South Okanagan artists Kathie Kirby, Bev Penny, Gisela Carroll, and Leslie Forbes, students of Canadian award-winning Quilter/Fibre Artist, Karen Thatcher.

Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100, and can be purchased online.

