Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: Doors: 7:30pm - Show: 8:00pm

Location: Cleland Community Theatre, 325 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 7K9

Wes Barker is a Canadian magician and comedian. You may have seen him on America’s Got Talent, as a winner of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, or his brand new show Big Trick Energy (on Netflix). He brings his funny and amazing magic show to the Cleland Community Theatre on November 27. Get your tickets here.