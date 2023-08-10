Wildlife Festival Penticton

Date: Friday, Saturday 1-Sunday, September 3

See a Sloth! Pet a Porcupine! Wrangle a Wallaby! Cuddle a Constrictor!

The Wildlife Festival is coming to Penticton, taking over the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre September 1-3!

Featuring three exhibits:

• Diversity of Living Things – Discover the similarities and differences of the different types of animals that call earth home.

• This is Africa – Learn about the planet’s 2nd largest continent.

• Journey to the Amazon – The worlds largest rainforest comes to life.

Two unique half-hour, hands-on educational programs:

• Cold Blooded Amazon – Learn about the creatures that call the Amazon home.

• Diversity of living things: Mammals – Learn about sloths, kangaroos, sugar gliders and much more.

ALSO FEATURING

ADULTS ONLY NIGHT (19+): Join us Friday September 1st from 7pm – 9pm for Adults Only Night. Featuring a special adult only show mixing education and stand up comedy, alcohol service, and special experiences. The ultimate date night or friends’ night out for the animal lover. Includes early admission for the general festival.

** SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES **

FINANCIAL: If you, or a nature lover you know, is unable to buy general admission tickets due to financial circumstances, please email us at yycnaturecentre@gmail.com to make special arrangements.

SENSITIVITY: If you have children who have difficulty with crowds or noise, they and their families are invited to a special quiet hour, free of charge, starting at 10am Saturday.