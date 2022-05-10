iHeartRadio
Wine Country Racing Association 2022 Season

Date: Sunday, May 15-Sunday, September 25, 2022

Location:  Richter Motoplex

*** 2022 RACE DATES ***

May 15
June 5
June 19
September 11
September 25

New: Advanced Registration Waiver Required

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS AND INSTRUCTIONS

Click here for link to Race Waivers

*** Limit of 75 Racers Per Event ***

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Driver Registration: 9 a.m. to 10:30
Time Trials: 10 a.m. to noon
Eliminations: 1 to 4 p.m.
(Times are approximate)

$10 per person
12 and under: Free with adult

Any potential vendors MUST have permission prior to selling on site.
Contact them for more information.

