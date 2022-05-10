Wine Country Racing Association 2022 Season

Date: Sunday, May 15-Sunday, September 25, 2022

Location: Richter Motoplex

*** 2022 RACE DATES ***

May 15

June 5

June 19

September 11

September 25

New: Advanced Registration Waiver Required

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS AND INSTRUCTIONS

Click here for link to Race Waivers

*** Limit of 75 Racers Per Event ***

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Driver Registration: 9 a.m. to 10:30

Time Trials: 10 a.m. to noon

Eliminations: 1 to 4 p.m.

(Times are approximate)

$10 per person

12 and under: Free with adult

Any potential vendors MUST have permission prior to selling on site.

Contact them for more information.