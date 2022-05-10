Wine Country Racing Association 2022 Season
Date: Sunday, May 15-Sunday, September 25, 2022
Location: Richter Motoplex
*** 2022 RACE DATES ***
May 15
June 5
June 19
September 11
September 25
New: Advanced Registration Waiver Required
*** Limit of 75 Racers Per Event ***
Gates Open: 9 a.m.
Driver Registration: 9 a.m. to 10:30
Time Trials: 10 a.m. to noon
Eliminations: 1 to 4 p.m.
(Times are approximate)
$10 per person
12 and under: Free with adult
Any potential vendors MUST have permission prior to selling on site.
Contact them for more information.