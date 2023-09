With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to Feed The Need!



Join MOVE 97.1 on October 5th starting at 7am at IGA Penticton and help us help those in need in our community. We’ll be on location accepting non-perishable food donations, and cash, all in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank!

Stop by for something from the IGA barbeque, and say hello to members of the Penticton Vees as they also lend a hand!

It’s Feed The Need! See you there!