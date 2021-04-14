Butters Farms: It's a family affair

Butters Farms, the multi generational farm east of St. Thomas supplies grocery stores from coast to coast in Canada, and as far south as Texas. It has specialized in a niche market that has a unique distinction in Canada.

“We are Canada’s only food safety certified company that doesn’t actually produce a food product,” says Patrick Butters, who along with brother Chris, runs the farm in Central Elgin. The ornamental gourds and corn look as though they can be eaten, but that isn’t the intended purpose.

“Everything we do here is ornamental for Thanksgiving and Halloween,” Patrick says. “That being said, you’ll find our stuff in the grocery store. Right next to carrots and celery and every other product out there.”