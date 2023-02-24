SOUTH OK - Radiothon 2023

March 30th, 2023 - 9:30AM - 5:30PM

@ Cherry Lane Shopping Centre





YOU can help women and children in need!

Bell Media’s Have a Heart Radiothon 2023 campaign (MOVE 97.1 / BOUNCE 97.1 / BOUNCE 98.5 / BOUNCE 1240) will be raising donations to build a fund for the SOWINS Second Stage Housing Program. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to support women, youth, and children in our community.



Securing safe and affordable housing in today’s market is difficult, but it’s disproportionately harder for women and children fleeing abuse and violence. SOWINS Second Stage Program will provide them with the support and resources needed as they build their new life free of violence.



Donate today (above) or visit us live on location at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 30th - 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM to show your support.



Your donations will help save and change the lives of local women and children!