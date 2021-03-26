Easter with Lansdowne Place

Move 99.7 and Lansdowne Place are setting up the world’s easiest Easter Egg hunt for you.

No need to hide them all over your house. No finding them in the couch cushions months later. All you need to find is your phone.

Listen to Brian, Angela and MOVE Mornings each day this week for the cue to call. If you are caller 9, you are going to win a Lansdowne Place Easter Egg valued at $100. It could contain gift cards for Lansdowne Place, Real Canadian Superstore, Boat House, A Charmed Aroma Candle and Sunrise Records.

The worlds easiest Easter Egg hunt with MOVE 99.7 and Lansdowne Place. Find your phone and be ready to win with MOVE Mornings all this week.

No purchase necessary. Contest opens at 6am EST Monday March 28th and closes at 9am EST Thursday April 1st 2021. Four (4) prizes available to be won, per morning of contest period. Prize each morning from March 28th to March 30th will be a gift basket consisting of: $25 Lansdowne Place Gift Card. $25 Boathouse Gift Card. $25 Real Canadian Superstore Gift Card and a Candle from Charmed Aroma. Prize on April 1st will be a gift basket consisting of $25 Lansdowne Place Gift Card. $25 Sunrise Gift Card. $25 Real Canadian Superstore Gift Card and a Candle from Charmed Aroma. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions. All prize winners must claim their prize from the Lansdowne Place Customer Service kiosk with valid photo ID.

How to enter to win: During the contest period, the MOVE Morning show will give you the cue to call at any point between 6am and 9am each morning. If you are the caller 9 after the cue to call has been given, you will be eligible to win that days prize. All winners must have valid photo identification and have not won a prize with MOVE 99.7 in the preceding 30 days. A time limited mathematical skill testing question may be required to claim prize.