MySleepPromise with Sleep Country

Now more than ever, we need to take care of ourselves, and prioritizing our sleep is one of the best forms of self-care for living a healthier life.

For World Sleep Day on March 19th, MOVE 99.7 is teaming up with Sleep Country to encourage you to make your own My Sleep Promise. Promise to invest in and take care of yourself, and take small steps towards creating healthier sleep habits. It could be reducing screen time before bed, creating a relaxing bedtime routine or waking up at a consistent time.

To help you reach your My Sleep Promise goal for World Sleep Day, we are giving you the opportunity to win a $250 gift card to purchase better sleep products from Sleep Country. Tell us your sleep promise below.

Join Sleep Country and MOVE 99.7 in creating a My Sleep Promise. Share it with us to enter to win. Sleep Well, Stay Well. Sleep Country

No Purchase necessary. One (1) prize available to be won. Prize consist of a $250 Gift Card for Sleep Country Canada (in store use only). Contest is open from 12am Friday March 5th to 11:59pm Thursday March 18th 2021. Grand prize draw will happen at approximately 7am Friday March 19th 2021. Odds of winning dependant on number of eligible entries received. Prize must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions. A mathematical skill-testing question may be required to claim prize. Prize will be mailed to winner and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive. Limit of one entry for entire contest. If it is found that you have entered more then once all entries will be disqualified.

How to enter: Fill out all required information on contest page and include your own “My Sleep Promise” for better sleep. Maximum of 300 characters. Your “My Sleep Promise” will not be taken into consideration to pick a winner, but is required as part of the awareness effort for World Sleep Day to make you aware of how the quality of sleep you have effects your health. Bonus entry social media follows or shares are also not required to enter contest. A random draw will determine winner. Must sign up for a free iHeartRadio account or use existing Facebook, Twitter or Google login to enter contest.