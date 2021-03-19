Want to see Walk Off The Earth’s Virtual show April 23rd?

Move Mornings have your tickets!

Walk Off The Earth will be performing Live From Inside, at the Danforth Music Hall on April 23rd. Two virtual shows, 3pm and 9pm.

3pm show: https://www.universe.com/events/walk-off-the-earth-3pm-est-8pm-gmt-tickets-J8BP2G

9pm show - https://www.universe.com/events/walk-off-the-earth-9pm-est-tickets-F64LZG.

Get in the Game Zone at 7:20 with Move Mornings. We have you opportunity to win your way into the 9pm show each day this week.

Walk Off The Earth, Live From Inside, April 23rd. Win your virtual ticket with Brian, Angela and Move Mornings.

No purchase necessary. Five (5) prizes available to be won. Each prize is a virtual ticket for Walk Off The Earth - Live From Inside - streamed online April 23rd 2021 at 9pm. One prize available to be won each day of the contest period starting Monday March 22nd at 7:15am and concluding Friday March 26th at 7:30am. Prize must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions. Live stream code for show will be e-mailed to winner. If, for whatever reason, the show does not occur, MOVE 99.7 will not be held liable and will not provide an alternate prize.

How to win: Listen to Move Mornings with Brian and Angela on MOVE 99.7 each weekday morning during the contest period. At approximately 7:20am each morning, they will give the cue to call to participate in the Game Zone. If you are the correct caller and win the game, you will be eligible to receive the prize.