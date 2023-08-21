Move 99.7 Pet of the Week

Meet Happy!

This lovely boy is one of the Seven Dwarf cat crew!

We have been working diligently with this group on socializing and building trust. The progress he has made is incredible and we are so happy for him. He will need a home that will continue building his confidence. He is going to thrive in a home where the environment is calm and quiet, one that allows him to take each day at his pace. He would be good in a one or two-person family and a home that is smaller.

Think Happy is the right fit for you? Visit peterboroughhumanesociety.ca for more details!